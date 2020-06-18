Iron Man VR PSVR exclusive launches July 3rd 2020

If you are looking forward to the launch of the new Iron Man VR game exclusively launching on the PSVR on July 3rd 2020. You may be interested in this behind-the-scenes look and interview with its developers providing more insight into what you can expect from the game and storyline. In the video below yan Payton, founder of Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj, and Brendan Murphy, Lead Writer on the project.

“It just seemed obvious that it had been done and done well, but we still wanted to tell what felt like the essential Tony Stark story. And how do you do that with a character that’s been around since 1963 and there’s, you know, countless iterations of them? When we met with Marvel and it went well and, you know, we started to collaborate with them, the first thing they said was, ‘Yeah, please don’t make an origin story.’ They urged us to tell an original story, not just a retread of something we’ve already seen.”

Source : UploadVR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals