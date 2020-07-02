Marvel’s Iron Man VR game takes to the skys this Friday new launch trailer released

Ryan Payton Director at game studio Camouflaj has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal a new launch trailer for the Marvel’s Iron Man VR game, launching this Friday July 3rd 2020. Offering a single player VR shooter during which you can modify and fly Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit.

“We set out to build the ultimate Iron Man game by leveraging all the best things about virtual reality by pairing the amazing aspects of Iron Man — the flying, the shooting, the HUD — with the great features of PlayStation VR. But that’s only one side of the coin… Marvel’s Iron Man VR is very much about Tony Stark, and we’ve leveraged VR technology to put you in the shoes of this iconic inventor/Super Hero like never before.

I personally believe this game is an important statement about virtual reality. VR is technology that’s been around for decades, yet only now is something that lives in the homes of not only millions of people around the globe, but in the living rooms of millions of PlayStation 4 users. We built this game for you all — a PS VR-exclusive game where nearly every major aspect of the game was designed to best utilize the PlayStation VR headset and PlayStation Move motion controllers. I truly hope you find Marvel’s Iron Man VR to be the kind of big, ambitious, VR-only game you’ve been wanting.”

For more information about the new Marvel’s Iron Man VR game and making the most of it on the PlayStation VR platform jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

