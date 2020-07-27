Iron Harvest RTS game open beta starts July 30th

Iron Harvest is a real-time strategy game (RTS) set in the alternate reality of 1920+, just after the end of the Great War. In Iron Harvest players control giant dieselpunk mechs, combining epic singleplayer and coop campaigns as well as skirmishes with intense action on the battlefield for multiplayer fans, Iron Harvest is the classic real-time strategy games and its open beta will start on July 30th 2020.

In a few days time PC players will be able to download the Iron Harvest open beta via Steam and choose from one of three factions : Polania, Saxony, and Rusviet. Iron Harvest will officially launch on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on September 1st, 2020.

“Tradition clashes with scientific and technological progress, while Europe is still recovering from the brutal battles of the World War. Cities are being rebuilt and in the countryside, the era of the Iron Harvest has begun. Farmers are uncovering the remains of the majestic walking machines that had fought on the battlefields of the Great War.

In the midst of this chaos, a new threat appears that will put Europe’s very existence at risk. Secret forces are putting everything they can towards destabilization of entire countries, determined to set the world on fire once again and finally seize control. “

Source : Steam : GOG

