IREX 2022 robot exhibition showcases the latest innovations in robotics

If you are unable to visit Japan’s largest robot exhibition IREX 2022 held earlier this month, will be pleased to know that the team over at Pro Robots has created a quick 15 minute overview video bringing you all the latest news about the latest cutting-edge robots currently under development.

iREX 2022 took place earlier this month March 9-12 in Tokyo providing a chance for 600 companies and organizations all over the world to showcase their latest robotic creations.

IREX 2022 robot exhibition

The video below includes more details on the ,Capricorn Robot, Humanoid Robots, Autonomous service robot, Surgical robot, Humanoid robot, Service robots, Musician robot, Autonomous harvesting robot, Mobile Gripper, Humanoid robot HRP-4, NEXTAGE Fillie collaborative robo, Delivery robot, Pussycat Robots, Robo-cooks and FORPHEUS robot.

“Today we present a brief overview of the IREX 2022 robotics show in Japan. The International Robotics Exhibition, or iREX 2022 for short, was held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall in Japan. There were not only many industrial robots, but also a number of interesting humanoid and bio-inspired robotics innovations.”

With robotics innovations setting new standards every year it will be interesting to see how far they are pushed forward in next years IREX 2023 exhibition.

Source : IREX 2022 : ProRobots

