iQOO Z9 smartphone unveiled

iqoo z9

The latest Android smartphone from iQOO is the new iQOO Z9 and the handset is equipped with an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, which not only delivers visuals in Full HD+ resolution but also enhances the viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and dynamic visual effects that are a pleasure to the eye.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z9 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 72-00 processor, ensuring efficient and responsive performance across a variety of applications and tasks. To complement this robust processing power, the device is outfitted with 8GB of RAM, providing ample memory for multitasking and high-performance activities. Users are offered a choice between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, depending on their needs, with the additional flexibility of expanding the storage via a microSD card slot that supports up to a whopping 1TB, allowing for extensive collections of apps, photos, videos, and more.

The device is powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery, which is further enhanced by a 44W fast charging capability, ensuring that users can quickly recharge their device and stay connected throughout the day. Additionally, the iQOO Z9 does not skimp on camera technology; it is equipped with a versatile array of cameras to cater to every photography and videography need. A single 16-megapixel front-facing camera is expertly designed for clear and crisp video calls as well as stunning selfies. On the rear, a dual-camera setup features a 50-megapixel main sensor for capturing high-quality photos and videos, alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor for adding that professional depth of field effect to portraits.

In terms of aesthetics, the handset is available in two eye-catching colors: Graphene Blue and Brushed Green, offering users a choice to select a device that best fits their style. Pricing for the iQOO Z9 is set competitively, with the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at INR 19,999 (approximately $240), and the enhanced 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model available for INR 21,999 (about $265). The smartphone is slated to become available for purchase in India starting tomorrow.

