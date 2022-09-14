iQOO Z6 Lite with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 unveiled

IQOO has launched the first smartphone powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the iQOO Z6 Lite.

As well as the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, the iQOO Z6 Lite comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot in case you need some additional storage on top of the options available. The device features a 6.58-inch display that has a `full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a 5,000 mAh battery and it also comes with 16W fast charging, the handset features Android 12 and Funtouch 12.

The new iQOO Z6 Lite smartphones come with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back of the handset and a single camera on the front of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of two different colors, Stellar Green and Mystic Night, pricing for the device starts at ₹13,999 which is about $176 at the current exchange rate. As yet there are no details on when the handset will be available in Europe and the USA.

