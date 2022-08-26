iQOO Z6 Android smartphone unveiled

IQOO has announced its latest Android smartphone, the iQOO Z6, and the handset comes with a range of features.

The new iQOO Z6 is equipped with a 6.64-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ mobile processor and there are two choices for RAM and storage.

You can either choose 8GB or 128GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, the handset does not come with a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the new iQOO Z6 smartphone, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, it can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 10 minutes. The device will be available in a choice of three colors, black, blue and orange, pricing starts at CNY 1,699 which is about $250.

