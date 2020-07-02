Geeky Gadgets

iQOO Z1x Android smartphone launching next week

By

iQOO Z1x

The new iQOO Z1x Android smartphone is coming next week, the handset will be made official on the 9th of July.

The handset will feature a 6.57 inch IPS LCD display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels, the display will have a punch hole Selfie camera and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO Z1x smartpohones will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 760G mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There will be a choice of three storage, options 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and the handset will have three cameras on the back and a single selfie camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera and two 2 megapixel camera the device will come with Android 10 and we will have more details about it next week.

Source Myfixguide

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

