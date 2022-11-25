iQOO Neo 7 smartphone launching next week

We previously heard that the iQOO 11 Pro smartphone will be launching on the 2nd of December, iQOO will launch another device as well, the iQOO Neo 7.

The iQOO Neo 7 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 mAh battery and it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back.

On the front of the handset, there will be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The iQOO Neo 7 smartphone will come with PriginOS 3 and Google’s Android 13 OS, it will be available in three different models. These models are 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the top model comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We will have full details on pricing when the handset launches on the 2nd of December.

