iQOO Neo 5S smartphone unveiled

iQOO have unveiled their latest Android smartphone, the iQOO Neo 5S and the handset comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

The new iQOO Neo 5S smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also features 66W fast charging and it comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the device, there is a triple camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new iQOO Neo 5S smartphone will retail for CNY 2699 which is about $423 for the 8GB and 128GB model, CNY 2899 for about $455 for the 8GB and 256GB model, and CNY 3199 about $502 for the 12GB and 256GB model.

iQOO also unveiled another new smartphone, the IQoo NESO 5 SE which has slightly different specifications, this includes a 6.3-inch display, a DSnapdragon 870, and up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Source Android Community

