iPhone will get Setapp App Store in Europe

With the changes to app stores in Europe coming to the iPhone this month, MacPaw has announced that it is launching a new SetApp App Store for the iPhone in Europe. Setapp will be the first subscription-based platform that will offer a range of apps for iOS and Mac users in Europe.

There will be a wide range of apps available including various productivity and business tools, creative and design apps, lifestyle and productivity, utility apps and a range of specialist tools and more,

“We are setting a new path for the software industry towards a better and more diverse app ecosystem. This will offer customers more choices and a better overall user experience,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. “With Setapp our promise is simple: to offer software and tools that streamline your workflow, ignite your creativity, and amplify your impact. We carefully curate our collection, ensuring that every app, every feature, and every update aligns with our philosophy of meaningful efficiency.”

For users, Setapp offers a unique experience with its single subscription service to a curated collection of premium macOS and iOS apps, streamlining software discovery and management. Users access a broad range of productivity, creativity, and system management tools, free from ads and in-app purchases. Updates are free, ensuring the latest versions and features are always available.

You can find out more details about the new Setapp App store for the iPhone and Mac over at Apple’s website at the link below, this will only be available in Europe.

Source MacPaw



