iPhone Phone 12 Pro Max & iPhone 12 Mini get unboxed (Video)

Apple launched their new iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones last Friday and now we get to have a look at the handsets in a new video.

The unboxing video from MacRumors gives us a look at the design and also some of the features on the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the new iPhone 12 Mini.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The iPhone 12 Pro max is available for £1099 in the UK, this is for the 128GB model, the top model with 512GB of storage retails for £1,399.

The 12 Mini is more affordable, this handset starts at £699 with 64GB of storage and the top model with 256GB of storage retails for £849.

There are now four different versions of Apple’s iPhone 12 available, this includes the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro max

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals