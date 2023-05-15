iPhone gets Emergency SOS via satellite in Australia and New Zealand

Apple has announced that it is launching its Emergency SOS via satellite feature for the iPhone in New Zealand and in Australia and the feature will be available on all models of the iPhone.

The feature has been available on all models of the iPhone 14 in a range of countries including the USA and the UK and now it ios expanding to Australia and also to New Zealand.

Apple’s groundbreaking safety service Emergency SOS via satellite is available starting today for customers in Australia and New Zealand. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the innovative technology enables users to message with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users want to reassure friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling in an area with no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite.

“The Albanese government welcomes the launch of this innovative safety capability. Australians know full well the importance of remaining connected in regional, rural, and remote areas, particularly when they need emergency services. The ability to contact Triple Zero with Emergency SOS via satellite when there is no mobile coverage is a strong backup to keep Australians connected in an emergency,” said the Hon Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications. “This will go a long way in helping emergency services respond to, protect, and ultimately, keep individuals safe from harm. Australians are encouraged to familiarise themselves with this feature and whether their device supports it.”

You can find out more details about the Emergency SOS via satellite features for the iPhone 14 models over at Apple’s website at the link below.

