iPhone battery health and usage explained (Video)

Apple has a feature on the iPhone called Battery Health that is designed to give your more details about your iPhones battery, its health and how it is performing.

The feature was introduced by Apple lats year after it was discovered that they were slowing down older iPhones with degraded batteries.

If you have wondered exactly how the Battery Health and the Usage feature works on your iPhone, Zollotech have put together a great video which shows us exactly how it works.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video this is a really useful feature for monitoring the battery health in your device and also how it is used. You can see what apps are using most of your battery and whether they are draining your battery in the background.

To check out the battery health on your own device you need to go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals