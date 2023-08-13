In the ever-evolving world of technology, Apple’s iOS 14 has introduced a new feature that is revolutionizing the way iPhone users interact with their devices. This feature, known as Back Tap, allows users to perform a variety of actions with a simple double or triple tap on the back of their iPhone. This article will guide you through the process of using this innovative feature.

Back Tap, available on iPhone 8 or later models running iOS 14 or later, is a feature that enables users to open the Control Center, take a screenshot, trigger accessibility-specific actions, and more, all with a quick double or triple tap on the back of their iPhone. This feature is not only convenient but also enhances the user experience by providing quick access to frequently used features.

How to use the iPhone Back Tap

To turn on Back Tap, users must first ensure that they have the latest version of iOS on their iPhone. Once this is confirmed, they can navigate to Settings, then Accessibility, and finally Touch. Here, they will find the Back Tap option. Upon tapping on Back Tap, users can choose between Double Tap or Triple Tap and assign an action to each.

The beauty of Back Tap lies in its versatility. Users can set a double or triple tap to trigger an Accessibility Shortcut, providing quick access to features like AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver. This makes the feature particularly useful for individuals who rely on these accessibility features.

To set up Back Tap, users need to tap on Accessibility in the Settings menu, then tap on Touch. After scrolling down, they will find the Back Tap option. Tapping on this will allow them to choose an action from the list for Double Tap. They can then go back and do the same for Triple Tap. Once the actions are set, users can double or triple tap firmly on the back of their iPhone to perform the action they chose.

In conclusion, Back Tap is a game-changing feature that enhances the user experience by providing quick and easy access to frequently used features. With a simple double or triple tap on the back of their iPhone, users can perform a variety of actions, making their iPhone experience more seamless and efficient.

If you’d like to learn more about the accessibility features on your iPhone jump over to the official Apple website. Or book an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to have a one-on-one conversation to help sort any issues or gain advice you may require.



