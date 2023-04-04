iPhone 17 Pro to get under display camera

The iPhone 15 is coming this year and it looks like we will have to wait until the iPhone 17 Pro is released to get an under-the-display camera on the front of the handset.

The news comes in a report from Ross Young from DSCC who has revealed a roadmap of what Apple is planning for their iPhones over the next few years, you can see the roadmap in the tweet below.

Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. https://t.co/n0ivg08pde pic.twitter.com/dwjGiHwn8u — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 3, 2023

This year iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets are all expected to come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, which was previously only available on the Pro models of the iPhone. We are expecting the new iPhone 15 handsets to be released in September and they will get a number of upgrades over the current iPhone 14 range.

So it looks like the 2024 iPhone 16 handsets will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island and then they will switch their iPhone 17 Pro models to the under-display camera in 2025. As Apple likes to differentiate between the standard and Pro iPhone, we will probably have to wait a while until all four versions of the iPhone have an under-display camera.

Source Ross Young, Mac Rumors

Image Credit: Samuel Angor





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals