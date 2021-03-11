iPhone 13 to come with larger batteries

Apple are expected to give their iPhone 13 range of smartphones a number of upgrades this year, this will include new processors, cameras, more RAM and according to a recent report larger capacity batteries.

According to a report by Apple analyst Ming-Cho Kuo, Apple will be introducing larger batteries in this years iPhones.

The new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models feature a larger battery capacity than the iPhone 12 series, thanks to the space-saving design of many components. Hence, the new 2H21 ‌iPhone‌ models are also slightly heavier than the ‌iPhone 12‌. The space-saving design includes integrating the SIM card slot with the mainboard, reducing the front optical modules’ thickness, etc.

This is good news, the battery life on the current iPhones is already impressive, larger batteries should produce even more impressive battery life.

Apple are expected to launch their iPhone 13 models some time in September, we are expecting to see a new at least three models in the range.

Source MacRumors

