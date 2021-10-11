iPhone 13 Pro Max gets taken apart (Video)

Apple’s new iPhones went on sale recently, we previously saw a durability test on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and now we get to find out more details about the handset.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look inside the new 13 Pro Max and we get to find out more details about the handset.

It is interesting to see inside the new iPhone 13 smartphone and find out how the device is put together and what design changes Apple has made to it over the iPhone 12.

This years new iPhones has a similar design to last years handsets, we still have the notch on the display. The main changes are a new Apple A15 Bionic processor and some upgrades for the camera, the top models now come with some new ProRes video features and more.

There are four models in the range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. pricing for the handsets starts at $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 retails for $799.

The iPhone 13 Pro line up starts at $999 and the Pro Max will set you back $1099, the top model in the range comes with 1TB of storage and this handset costs $1599.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals