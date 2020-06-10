iPhone 12 production will start in July

Apple is expected to launch their new iPhone 12 handsets later this year, exactly when is not known as yet.

Apple normally launches its new iPhones in September, although it could be October this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a recent report, production of this years iPhone will start in July, the news comes in a report from Digitimes.

The company will apparently finish the second phase of its Engineering Validation and testing for the new iPhones at the end of June and the production will star in Juluy.

There will be four handsets this year, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7 inch 12 Pro Max. All four handsets will come with the new Apple A14 processor and more RAM than the current models.

The cameras on all devices will be updated and we are also expecting a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

