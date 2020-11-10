iPhone 12 Pro Max gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale this Friday with the new iPhone 12 Mini and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video from Marques Brownlee.

This is Apple’s top model in its iPhone 12 and also the most expensive, it comes with a 6.7 inch display and slightly different cameras to the other models, it also comes with the biggest battery, lets find out what its like.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The handset comes with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and it features a 6.7 inch display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

The device comes with a triple 12 megapixel camera setup with an ultra wide camera with a ƒ/2.4 aperture, a wide camera with a ƒ/1.6 aperture and a telephoto camera with a ƒ/2.2 aperture. On the front of the handset there is a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera.

As we can see from the video the main difference between this handset ad the iPhone 12 Pro is the camera on the device, although there does not appear to be much of a difference between the two devices. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale this Friday and will retail for $1,099.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals