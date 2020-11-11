iPhone 12 Mini gets unboxed (Video)

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of apple’s new iPhones released this year, the handset will go on sale this Friday.

Now we have an unboxing video of the new iPhone 12 Mini from SuperSaf that gives us a good look at Apple’s smallest iPhone.

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch display and it has resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, it features the Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The handset also comes with a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for Selfies and video calls and it comes with one 12 megapixel wide angle camera and one 12 megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

