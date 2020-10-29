iPhone 12 and 12 Pro battery life tips

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro smartphones come with some impressive specs, they feature the latest Apple A14 Bionic processor and now we have some battery life tips for the handsets.

Now we have a video from Brandon Butch which includes lots of tips on how to get the best out of the battery on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of tips that can be used to improve the battery life on Apple’s latest iPhones.

Obviously if all of these tips then you will be missing out on some of the features on these new iPhones, including widgets and more. You can choose which of the tips to use and what features you want on your new iPhone to get the best out of the device and also improve the battery life.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals