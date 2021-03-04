Twelve South HoverBar Duo adjustable iPad Stand launches for $80



If you are searching for an adjustable height iPad stand you may be interested in a new piece of kit launched by Twelve South this week in the form of the HoverBar Duo. The new adjustable iPad stand supports the full range of Apple tablets and iPhones and features an adjustable clamp design enabling you to use it with a wide variety of different devices.

“HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.”

Features of the Twelve South HoverBar Duo include:

– Holds iPad or iPhone in infinite positions, heights and angles

– Includes both a weighted desktop stand + shelf clamp

– Lifts iPad to eye-level for FaceTime and video conference calls

– Use at a desk, in the kitchen or shop for hands-free iPad or iPhone use.

Source : Twelve South

