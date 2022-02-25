DOQO magnetic wireless iPad keyboard case and hub

Apple iPad users searching for a multifunctional iPad keyboard case and hub may be interested in the DOQO. A refined iPad case specifically designed for the iPad Pro 11 inch offering easy attachment thanks to the integrated iPad magnets the case keyboard features an integrated hub at the rear. Offering USB 3.0 PD 20W for iPad, Two USB 3.0 5Gbps Ports 2K 60Hz HDMI Port and a handy SD card and TF card slot for storage expansion and easy transfer of images or video from cameras.

iPad keyboard case

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $139 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’re excited to tell you that you can now take your iPad Pro 11 to a whole new level of work functionalities. DOQO 3 is the ultimate case, keyboard, and hub that is designed to improve your workflow in every possible way, allowing you to make the most of your iPad as the work sidekick you always wanted it to be!

Do you want an easy way to use your iPad Pro 11’ in any circumstance as you need it at any given time? With DOQO 3, you can simply snap your Apple tablet into the device’s magnetic case, and it’s instantly ready to work like a convenient integrated working station with every feature you could possibly want to use.”

With the assumption that the crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the project checkout the promotional video below.

“Snapping it out when you need your iPad right back to its original standalone state is as easy and fast as snapping it in—the magnetic case is designed to provide a seamless detachable experience that perfectly accommodates your iPad Pro 11’ and lets you smoothly release it in a heartbeat.”

“DOQO 3 is equipped with a back magnet that is extremely powerful. It supports the detachable case function and ensures both the security of your Apple tablet and the stability of your work experience. You can make the most of your iPad with the peace of mind of knowing it will never bounce, fall off, or accidentally detach.”

Source : Kickstarter

Source : Kickstarter

