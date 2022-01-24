iPCASS Bluetooth iPad keyboard case from $55

If you are searching for a rugged iPad keyboard case featuring a large touchpad, Bluetooth connectivity and 78 keys transforming your iPad into the perfect portable workstation. You may be interested in the iPCASS keyboard Case launched this month via Kickstarter. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0, a 7 color RGB LED backlit keyboard, 500mAh battery and adjustable stand allowing you to tilt your iPad from 0 to 160°.

Fitted with a USB-C charging connection the keyboard and case have been designed to protect your iPad from drops from a height of 1m and is available for both the 11 and 12.9 inch Apple iPad tablets from 2019 to the latest.

iPad keyboard case

“If you’re an iPad user, you will no doubt have pored over and scrutinized countless different options. iPCASS provides you a separable protective shell for your iPad with Bluetooth 5.0 keyboard, allowing you to enjoy high efficiency typing, meanwhile providing better protection. Once you slide your ipad into the new iPCASS, your ipad will be the best device for your work or entertainment.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $55 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. With the assumption that the iPCASS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the iPCASS iPad keyboard case project play the promotional video below.

“iPCASS adopts a magnetic stripe adsorption design. The protective case and the Bluetooth keyboard can be used separately or together. iPCASS is a protective case to protect your ipad, and it can also make your ipad work like a computer. Unlike other integrated iPad Bluetooth keyboards on the market, the detachable design enables iPCASS to meet your different needs for carrying.”

“iPCASS is a Bluetooth keyboard with 78 keys, which turns your iPad into a computer in seconds. It can record the content of the meeting or record the learning points in real time while having a video meeting. With its large touch pad with frosted texture, It can efficiently help you with the control of your iPad, such as scrolling up and down.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the iPad keyboard case, jump over to the official iPCASS crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

