ioTouch ESP32 based wireless development board

upLAB solutions Based in Maranello, Italy have created a new development board specifically created for wireless projects and based on the ESP32. Launched via Kickstarter this week the ioTouch board is now available to back with earlybird pledges from €130 or roughly £110 and worldwide shipping available to certain countries during June 2020. The development board comes with a free and open-source set of libraries allowing you to easily build your projects using an intuitive framework. Optionally demonstration video below to learn more about the ESP32 based development board built on tempered glass TFT.

Features of the ioTouch development board include :

– ESP32-WROOM with dual-core Xtensa® 32-bit LX6 MCU, 16MB flash

– WIFi 802.11 b/g/n (802.11n up to 150 Mbps) 2.4 GHz ~ 2.5 GHz

– Bluetooth v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE specification

– FT813 EVE2 video engine co-processor with 1MB dedicate Graphic-RAM, 24bit RGB interface, capacitive touch engine, audio engine, and PWM backlight output.

– USB connector with UART transceiver for autonomous boot and very useful for monitor purposes.

– Smart power management with an internal switch to power from 5V (USB /external on FFC) or a Battery with enable pin.

– Integrated dimmerable LED driver to control the display backlight .

– FFC connector to expose all ESP32 usable pin (except ones used by internal flash), USB, enable pin and FT813 audio output.

– All in 47x57mm dimension enables you to use it from 3.5″ to 5.0″

“IoTouch is a new solution especially thought for the Internet of Things. It is composed of an ESP32 based board with Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities, and thanks to an external embedded GPU it is directly interfaced with a 24 RGB TFT glass capacitive display. With a really minimal and compact design and thanks to the adhesive touch screen ioTouch can be fitted almost wherever you want. In the minimal configuration, you just need to plug the USB cable to power on the device and HAVE FUN… “

Specifications of the ioTouch Display:

– Capacitive touch screen display

– Oversized glass frame for an easy installation

– Mountable with 3M 200MP adhesive.

– Available in 3 different sizes and resolutions.

