AAEON SRG-3352 Edge IoT gateway

Edge Computing solutions provider AAEON as unveiled a new IoT gateway this week the form of the SRG-3352, designed to provide, “reliable and cost saving edge network operations, with flexibility to connect edge nodes and sensors with cloud services”.

The IoT gateway is equipped with a rugged design and Arm processor and supports 3G/4G LTE as well as NB-IoT. The SRG-3352 is powered by the Arm Cortex-A8 800 MHz RISC processor.

“The SRG-3352 offers customers better flexibility and reliable operations to bring edge networks together,” said Seven Fan, Product Manager with AAEON’s IoT Division. “Together with AAEON’s industry leading support, the SRG-3352 can help customers build effective and efficient edge networks from Smart Cities to Smart Factories and beyond.”

Specifications of the AAEON SRG-3352 IoT gateway :

– ARM Cortex-A8 800 MHz RISC Processor

– Onboard DDR3L 1 GB

– eMMC 8G

– Built-in Micro SD Card Slot x 1

– 3G/4G LTE mini PCIe connector x 1

– NB-IoT connector x 1

– SIM card socket x 1

– Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 x 2 LAN port

– USB2.0 x 2

– RS-485 x 2

– 4 LED lights controlled through GPIO

– Real time clock x 1

– DC9-30V

– Option for wall mounting or DIN rail mounting

– Antenna x 2 (optional)

– VGA x 1 (optional)

Source : AAEON

