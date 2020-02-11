iOS Word, Excel, PowerPoint applications receive new look

Microsoft has rolled out a new update to its iOS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint applications for the Apple mobile operating system bringing with it a new look and redesign using a simplified three tab layout. The redesigned Microsoft applications are now available to download from the Apple App Store and offer a more intuitive way to navigate your documents.

– Redesigned From Scratch: We have redesigned the app to be simpler, faster and more beautiful than before.

– Updated Alt Text Pane: Make your content more accessible by adding helpful captions or even mark elements as decorative.

The latest update follows on from the recently revamped Office iOS application which provides access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint through one single iOS application. If you are interested in checking it out the latest Office iOS application is available for beta testing via Testflight.

The three tabs include Home, New, and Open:

– Home: Sign in to your Microsoft account and view recent documents, spreadsheets, or presentations

– New: Create a new document, spreadsheet, or presentation with various templates to choose from

– Open: Open an existing document, spreadsheet, or presentation stored on your iPhone, in the Files app, or on a supported cloud service

Source : Mac Rumours

