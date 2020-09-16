Razer Kishi universal iOS gaming controller for iPhone $100



Razer has announced launch of its new universal gaming controller designed for iOS devices in the form of the Razer Kishi for iPhone, which is now available to purchase priced at $99.99 or 109.99€. The Kishi iOS games controller supports the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max devices. “Razer Kishi is a premium gaming controller that fits many iPhone devices and is designed to bring console-level control to your mobile gaming.”

“The Razer Kishi for iPhone brings console-level control to iOS devices through its state-of-the-art Lightning port connection. The Kishi for iPhone has MFi (Made for iPhone) certification and is fully compatible with Apple Arcade, Apple’s groundbreaking game subscription service on the App Store that serves up more than 120 incredibly fun titles. With a single subscription, a family of six can jump from iPhone to iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and enjoy every game without any ads or in-app purchases. With the launch of this latest version of the Razer Kishi, the Kishi family of gaming controllers now brings a new gaming experience to iPhone 6 Plus and newer devices.”

The Razer Kishi for iPhone features MFi (Made for iPhone) Certified, Lightning Pass-through Charging Port and Clickable Thumbsticks. The Razer Kishi for iPhone is available now in the Apple Online Store, the first time a Razer product has been featured on the site and will be available at select Apple stores worldwide from September 22nd 2020 onwards.

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals