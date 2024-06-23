iOS 18 Settings You Need To Change

Apple’s iOS 18 software was released in beta recently, the software is coming to the iPhone later this year. In the ever-evolving world of technology, staying up-to-date with the latest features and settings is crucial to ensure a seamless and secure user experience. With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a wealth of new options that allow you to customize and enhance your iPhone’s functionality. The video below delves into the key settings you should consider adjusting to make the most of your device and safeguard your personal information.

Extend Your Battery’s Lifespan with Customizable Charging Limits

One of the most significant factors affecting your iPhone’s longevity is battery health. Overcharging can lead to reduced battery capacity and performance over time. iOS 18 addresses this concern by introducing a customizable battery charging limit feature, exclusively available on the iPhone 15 series. By default, the charging limit is set to 80%, but you can easily adjust it to a percentage that suits your needs. This intelligent feature prevents overcharging and helps extend your battery’s lifespan, ensuring that your iPhone remains reliable for years to come.

Seamless Audio Continuity During Video Recording

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you wanted to record a video while enjoying your favorite music or listening to an important audio cue? With iOS 18, you no longer have to choose between capturing the moment and maintaining audio continuity. The updated operating system allows you to enable audio playback from other apps while recording videos. This means that you can now record your cherished memories without interrupting your background music or missing out on crucial audio information.

Accessibility Features That Cater to Your Unique Needs

iOS 18 takes accessibility to new heights by introducing a range of features designed to enhance usability and cater to diverse user needs. Two standout additions are Sound Actions and Vocal Shortcuts.

Sound Actions: This innovative feature allows you to assign specific actions to sounds. For instance, you can set a particular sound to trigger the opening of your favorite app or the execution of a frequently used function. By leveraging Sound Actions, you can streamline your iPhone experience and access your most-used features with ease.

This innovative feature allows you to assign specific actions to sounds. For instance, you can set a particular sound to trigger the opening of your favorite app or the execution of a frequently used function. By leveraging Sound Actions, you can streamline your iPhone experience and access your most-used features with ease. Vocal Shortcuts: iOS 18 empowers you to create custom voice commands that perform specific actions on your iPhone. This hands-free approach to device control not only improves convenience but also makes your iPhone more accessible. Whether you’re multitasking or have mobility limitations, Vocal Shortcuts ensure that you can navigate your device effortlessly.

Safeguard Your Digital Identity with Enhanced Password Security

In an era where online security threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, protecting your passwords is of utmost importance. iOS 18 introduces a innovative feature called “Delete Leaked Passwords.” This proactive setting continuously monitors your passwords and alerts you if any of them have been compromised. By allowing this feature, you can swiftly delete and replace leaked passwords, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts. Take control of your digital security by activating this essential setting.

Elevate Your Media Experience with Seamless Autoplay

iOS 18 understands the importance of a seamless media experience. To ensure that you can fully immerse yourself in dynamic content, make sure to enable autoplay for animated images, video previews, and message effects. With this setting activated, you can enjoy engaging interactions without the need for manual intervention. Let your iPhone’s media capabilities shine and elevate your overall user experience.

Fortify Your Privacy with Rotating Wi-Fi Addresses

In an increasingly connected world, safeguarding your privacy is paramount. iOS 18 introduces a groundbreaking feature called “Rotate Wi-Fi Address” that adds an extra layer of security to your network connectivity. When enabled, this setting periodically changes your device’s Wi-Fi address, making it significantly harder for third parties to track your iPhone’s location and online activities. By activating this feature, you can enhance your privacy and protect your personal information from potential threats.

Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone with iOS 18

iOS 18 offers a wide array of settings that empower you to customize and optimize your iPhone experience. From extending your battery’s lifespan and ensuring audio continuity during video recording to enhancing accessibility and bolstering password security, these settings are designed to cater to your unique needs and preferences. By taking a few moments to explore and adjust these options, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and enjoy a more seamless, secure, and personalized user experience. Embrace the power of iOS 18 and make these changes today to elevate your iPhone’s functionality to new heights.

Source & Image Credit: iGeeksBlog



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals