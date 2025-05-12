iOS 18.5: The 10 Biggest Upgrades Coming Soon

Apple is set to release iOS 18.5 tomorrow, bringing a host of new features, performance upgrades, and bug fixes aimed at enhancing your iPhone experience. This update focuses on improving functionality, personalization, and accessibility, making sure that your device keeps up with your needs. From satellite connectivity to refined parental controls, here’s a detailed look at the most notable updates arriving with iOS 18.5 in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 13 Models

For iPhone 13 users, iOS 18.5 introduces satellite connectivity through select carriers, a feature that ensures you remain connected even in remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable. This capability is particularly useful for emergencies, outdoor adventures, or travel in rural locations. By allowing communication in off-grid scenarios, this feature provides peace of mind when traditional networks fail, making your iPhone a more reliable tool in critical situations.

Enhanced Battery Life and System Performance

Battery life remains a top priority for iPhone users, and iOS 18.5 delivers significant improvements in power management. These updates are designed to extend your device’s battery life, making sure it lasts longer throughout the day. Additionally, system performance has been optimized, resulting in smoother animations and faster app responsiveness. Whether you’re multitasking or simply navigating your device, these enhancements make the overall experience more seamless and efficient.

Back Tap Customization Expands

The Back Tap feature, which allows you to perform specific actions by tapping the back of your iPhone, now offers even greater customization. With iOS 18.5, you can use Back Tap to disable banner notifications, giving you more control over how your device behaves. This small but impactful update is particularly useful for those who rely on Back Tap for shortcuts or accessibility purposes, allowing for a more tailored and distraction-free experience.

Stronger Parental Controls and Screen Time Alerts

Parents will appreciate the enhanced Screen Time features in iOS 18.5. The update introduces notifications that alert you if your child attempts to bypass Screen Time restrictions, providing an added layer of transparency and security. These improvements make it easier to monitor and manage your child’s device usage, making sure that parental controls remain effective and reliable. This feature underscores Apple’s commitment to creating a safer digital environment for families.

Streamlined Email App Features

The Mail app receives several updates aimed at improving usability and customization. A new “Show Contact Photo” toggle allows you to personalize how email threads appear, making it easier to identify senders at a glance. Additionally, smoother animations enhance navigation between inbox categories, creating a more intuitive and visually appealing experience. These changes simplify email management, making sure that the app remains a powerful tool for communication.

Pride-Themed Wallpapers and Personalization

In celebration of inclusivity, iOS 18.5 introduces a Pride Harmony watch face and wallpaper. These designs feature customizable colors and animations, allowing you to personalize your device while showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. Previous Pride wallpapers have also been consolidated into a single category, making them easier to access. This update highlights Apple’s ongoing commitment to diversity and personalization, giving users more ways to express themselves.

Improved Apple Care Warranty Interface

Managing your Apple Care coverage becomes more straightforward with an updated warranty interface in iOS 18.5. The redesigned layout displays your Apple Care details alongside linked devices, making it easier to track coverage and service options directly from your iPhone. This streamlined approach ensures that you can quickly access important warranty information when needed, enhancing the overall user experience.

Accessibility Animation Refinements

Accessibility remains a core focus in iOS 18.5, with refined animations designed to improve usability for individuals with visual or motor impairments. These updates ensure smoother transitions and interactions, making the iPhone more inclusive for all users. By prioritizing accessibility, Apple continues to enhance the functionality of its devices for a diverse range of needs.

Bug Fixes and Stability Enhancements

iOS 18.5 addresses several bugs, including a fix for an issue where the Apple Vision Pro app displayed a black screen. Alongside these targeted fixes, the update includes general stability improvements, contributing to a more reliable and error-free user experience. These enhancements ensure that your device operates smoothly, minimizing disruptions and maximizing performance.

When to Expect the Update

iOS 18.5 will be available for download starting Monday, May 12th. To prepare for the update, ensure your device is backed up and has sufficient storage space. By taking these steps, you can seamlessly install the update and begin enjoying the new features and improvements as soon as they become available.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



