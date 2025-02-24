iOS 18.4: 20 Hidden iOS Secrets REVEALED!

Apple has released the first beta of iOS 18.4, introducing over 20 new features and updates designed to improve usability, customization, and functionality. While the highly anticipated Siri 2.0 update has been postponed to iOS 18.5, this version still delivers a range of significant upgrades across apps, system features, and interface design. Below is a detailed exploration in a new video from iReviews of the most noteworthy changes, showcasing how this update enhances your overall experience.

Apple Intelligence: Expanded Multilingual Support

Apple Intelligence now supports a broader range of languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, along with English variants tailored for India and Singapore. This update ensures a more inclusive experience, making Apple’s AI tools accessible to a wider global audience. By expanding its linguistic capabilities, Apple continues to prioritize accessibility and usability for diverse users.

Sketching in the Playground App

The Playground app now features a sketching tool, previously exclusive to the Notes app. This addition allows you to create freehand drawings and annotations directly within the app. Whether you’re working on creative projects or jotting down quick visual notes, this feature provides a versatile and intuitive tool for users of all ages.

Streamlined Emoji Selection with the “Gen Emoji” Button

A larger and more prominent “Gen Emoji” button has been added to the emoji keyboard, simplifying the process of finding and inserting emojis. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who frequently use emojis in their communication, offering a faster and more efficient way to express themselves.

Back Tap Gesture Notifications

The Back Tap feature, which enables you to perform actions by double or triple tapping the back of your device, now includes banner notifications. These visual alerts confirm that your gestures have been recognized and executed successfully, improving the overall usability of this accessibility feature.

Ambient Sounds and Music Customization

Control Center now includes four ambient sound options, accessible via toggles. Additionally, a basic ambient music interface has been introduced, allowing you to customize background sounds for relaxation, focus, or productivity. These features provide a more personalized and calming audio experience, catering to various user needs.

Connectivity Widget: Enhanced Signal Strength Display

The signal strength widget in Control Center has been updated for greater accuracy and clarity. It now provides a more precise representation of your cellular connectivity, allowing you to quickly assess your network status at a glance.

Dynamic Island: Microphone and Camera Indicators

Dynamic Island now features visual indicators for microphone and camera usage. These alerts enhance transparency and security by notifying you whenever these hardware components are active, making sure you remain informed about your device’s activity.

Improved Video Player Animations

The video player has been updated with rotating animations for forward and backward navigation buttons. This subtle enhancement adds a smoother and more polished feel to the media playback experience, making it more enjoyable and visually appealing.

Maps App: Expanded Customization Options

Users in EU countries can now select a default Maps app, offering greater flexibility in navigation preferences. Additionally, you can set a preferred language for the Maps app, tailoring it to your specific needs. These updates provide a more personalized and user-friendly navigation experience.

Default Translation App Setting

iOS 18.4 introduces the ability to designate a default translation app. If you use multiple translation tools, this feature streamlines the process by automatically directing translation requests to your preferred app, saving time and effort.

Photos App: Enhanced Album Organization

The Photos app now includes a “Not in an Album” filter, making it easier to locate unorganized photos. New list and key photo views have also been added, improving album management and navigation. These updates simplify the process of organizing and accessing your photo library.

Podcast App: New Widgets for Better Accessibility

The Podcast app now offers widgets in three sizes, allowing you to display your favorite shows or library content directly on your home screen. These widgets are customizable, allowing you to tailor them to your listening habits and preferences.

Shortcuts App: Direct Message Actions

A new action in the Shortcuts app allows you to open specific conversations in the Messages app directly. This feature simplifies communication by providing quick access to frequently used chats, making it easier to stay connected.

Smoother Notification Center Animations

Exiting the Notification Center now features smoother animations, enhancing the overall user interface experience. This subtle improvement contributes to a more seamless and polished interaction with your device.

Apple News+: Redesigned Interface

Apple News+ has been revamped with a new search bar, categorized content sections, and a “free reads” area. These changes make it easier to discover and navigate content within the app, offering a more organized and user-friendly reading experience.

App Library Blur Effect Fix

The App Library’s blur effect, which previously displayed inconsistencies, has been fixed. This improvement ensures a more polished and cohesive visual experience, enhancing the overall aesthetics of the interface.

Mail App Now Available on iPad

The updated Mail app from iOS 18 is now available on iPadOS 18.4. This update brings cross-platform consistency and enhanced functionality to iPad users, making sure a seamless email experience across devices.

CarPlay: Expanded Interface for Better Usability

CarPlay now includes a third row of icons, improving usability for drivers. This update provides quicker access to apps and features, making navigation and in-car interactions more convenient and efficient.

Public Release Timeline

The public release of iOS 18.4 is expected in mid-April 2024, following several beta iterations. This timeline allows Apple to refine features and address any issues, making sure a smooth and reliable rollout for all users.

What iOS 18.4 Brings to the Table

iOS 18.4 introduces a wide array of updates aimed at enhancing usability, customization, and functionality. From expanded language support and improved app interfaces to new tools for organization and personalization, this release highlights Apple’s commitment to delivering a seamless user experience. Whether you’re sketching in the Playground app, customizing ambient sounds, or navigating with your preferred Maps app, iOS 18.4 offers practical tools to make your device more intuitive and efficient.

Master iOS 18.4 features with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals