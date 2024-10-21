iOS 18.1’s Hidden Features + More Apple News

Apple’s release of iOS 18.1 beta 7 brings a range of subtle yet impactful changes designed to enhance your overall user experience. Among the notable updates are:

New email alias options are available in the settings, streamlining email management and organization.

are available in the settings, streamlining email management and organization. Security updates to bolster the protection of your data and privacy.

Looking ahead, future updates promise exciting advancements, including the potential integration of ChatGPT and visual intelligence features, further expanding the capabilities of your iOS device. Despite these changes, users can expect consistent performance and battery life, ensuring a smooth transition from previous versions. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on iOS 18.1 and the recent Apple News.

Introducing the New iPad Mini: Power and Versatility in a Compact Package

Apple has unveiled the highly anticipated new iPad Mini, packed with impressive features and specifications. At the heart of this device is the powerful A17 Pro chip, coupled with 8GB RAM and a generous starting storage capacity of 128 GB. The new iPad Mini also supports the Apple Pencil Pro, allowing precise and intuitive stylus input for creative tasks and note-taking. With USB-C connectivity, users can enjoy enhanced flexibility in connecting peripherals and transferring data. Additionally, Apple is expected to address the jelly scroll issue that affected previous models, ensuring a seamless and visually consistent scrolling experience.

Apple Event Speculations: M4 Macs and Software Updates

Rumors are circulating about a potential Apple event in October, with a focus on introducing new M4 Macs. These next-generation Macs are expected to deliver enhanced performance and efficiency, leveraging Apple’s innovative silicon technology. Alongside hardware announcements, the event may also mark the release of iOS 18.1 RC and its final version, bringing a host of new features and improvements to compatible devices.

Apple’s Vision for AR and VR: Glasses and Headsets on the Horizon

Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of augmented and virtual reality technologies is evident in recent rumors and developments. Reports suggest that Apple is working on AR glasses, with a potential launch around 2027. These glasses are expected to transform how we interact with digital content and the world around us. In the nearer term, a more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset is anticipated, making Apple’s innovative AR/VR technology accessible to a wider audience. Furthermore, a second-generation Vision Pro is rumored for release in 2026, showcasing Apple’s ongoing dedication to refining and advancing these innovative devices.

Expanding Ecosystem: Digital Car Keys, Mobile Payments, and Business Integration

Apple continues to expand its ecosystem, offering seamless integration across various aspects of daily life. Digital car keys now extend support to popular automotive brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Audi, allowing users to conveniently access and control their vehicles using their iOS devices. In the realm of mobile payments, the integration of Klarna support for Apple Pay on iOS 18 enhances the flexibility and convenience of transactions. Looking ahead, PayPal balance visibility within Apple Wallet is set to launch next year, further streamlining financial management for users. For businesses, the updated Business Connect feature enables the display of logos within apps, fostering improved brand recognition and engagement.

AirTag Tracking: Unexpected Use Case Leads to Police Search

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals