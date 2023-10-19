iOS 17 tips you may not know (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17 update isn’t just about visual tweaks or performance enhancements, it also brings a range of features aimed at improving user experience in various ways. From game-changing accessibility options to handy storage management tools, iOS 17 is chock-full of lesser-known functionalities that you’ll definitely want to try.

The video below from Proper Honest Tech gives us a look at 10 iOS 17 tips that you may not have heard of, there are some great tips that can help you improve your smartphone experience with iOS 17.

Accessibility Features: Make Your iPhone Truly Yours

Live Speech

iOS 17 introduces “Live Speech,” a feature that takes user accessibility to new heights. This tool enables users to type or select preset phrases, which the iPhone will then audibly articulate. Ideal for those with speech impairments, it brings an added layer of convenience and inclusivity.

Personal Voice

Imagine a synthetic voice on your device that sounds almost like you. That’s exactly what the “Personal Voice” feature offers. By recording a mere 150 phrases, users can generate a synthetic voice that mimics their own, making Siri and other voice-based features more personalized than ever.

iPhone Storage Management: Declutter Your Digital Life

The new storage settings now allow you to sort apps by size, name, or last-used date. This streamlined approach ensures that you can manage your storage space more efficiently, helping you decide which apps to keep and which to delete.

Creating Links: Streamline Your Digital Communication

Add Links Easily

Gone are the days when adding links to emails and messages felt like a chore. iOS 17 has simplified the process, making it easier to incorporate web URLs.

Link Tracking Protection

If you’re concerned about online security—and who isn’t—iOS 17’s new “Link Tracking Protection” feature should be a welcome addition. It removes tracking data from shared links, offering an extra layer of privacy.

Safari Profiles: A More Personalized Browsing Experience

Multiple Profiles

You can now create separate profiles in Safari, each with its unique histories, cookies, and settings. This feature allows for a more compartmentalized and secure browsing experience.

Website-Specific Settings

A new setting lets you specify which websites should always open in a designated profile, giving you more control over your online interactions.

Search Engine Customization: Your Search, Your Way

In an era where privacy is paramount, iOS 17 allows users to set a different search engine specifically for private browsing in Safari. It’s a small but significant feature for those who are serious about data protection.

Messages Features: Never Miss a Beat

Swipe to Reply

Group chats can get busy. With the new “Swipe to Reply” feature, you can easily keep up with the conversation and make sure your voice is heard.

Auto-fill Contact Information

Sharing contact information has never been easier, thanks to the new “Auto-fill” option in messages. Now, you can seamlessly share contacts with just a couple of taps.

Weather App Updates: Know Your Climate Better

The revamped Weather app now includes an “Averages Module,” letting you see how current weather conditions stack up against historical averages. It’s a smart way to anticipate weather changes and plan your day accordingly.

iOS 17 is more than just a software update; it’s a toolset that can radically enhance your iPhone experience. Whether it’s making your life more accessible, secure, or just plain easier, these 10 lesser-known features are worth exploring. So go ahead, dive into iOS 17 and unlock the full potential of your iPhone.