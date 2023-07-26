iOS 16.6 battery test (Video)

Apple recently launched their IOS 16.6 software update for the iPhone, they also released a range of other software updates at the same time as well, these included iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6, and macOS Ventura 13.5, plus tvOS 16.6 at the same time.

We have already seen a hands-on video for iOS 16.6 and now we have a battery test video from iAppleBytes, the video tests out the battery life on a range of iPhones including the iPhone 8, the 202 iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, let’s see how the handsets perform.

As we can see from the video on some devices the battery life was slightly better on the new iOS 16.6 software update over the iOS 16.5.1 update, although there were no major changes in battery life between the two software versions.

The new IOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates are now available to download for the iPhone and iPad, you can install the updates by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



