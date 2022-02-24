iOS 15.4 to bring new American Siri voice to the iPhone and iPad

We had the fourth beta of Apple’s iOS 15.4 software earlier this week. The software came with iPadOS 15.4 beta 4, macOS Monterey 12.3 beta 4, and watchOS 8.5 beta 4.

We have already heard some of the new features coming to the iPhone and iPad, and now further ones have been discovered.

The iOS 15.4 software update will add a new American voice option to Siri. This is the 5th American voice option for Siri. You can hear the voice in the tweet below from Steve Moser.

iOS 15.4 Beta 4 changes 🧵: Apple adds a 5th American Siri voice with filename ‘Quinn’ pic.twitter.com/HFQZV1oF0I — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 22, 2022

As well as the new voice for Siri, the iOS 15.4 software update will also bring a new feature to Apple’s Face ID. You can unlock your iPhone with Face ID when wearing a face mask. This feature will work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

This update will also bring a range of new Emoji to the iPhone and iPad, and there are also some other new features for the iPad, including Universal Control.

Apple is expected to hold a press event on the 8th of March. They will announce several devices including the iPhone SE4, a new MacBook Pro, and a new iPad Air. We are expecting them to release iOS 15.4 and the other software updates in the same week.

Source Steve Moser, MacRumors

Image Credit: cottonbro

