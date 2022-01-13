iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 released

Apple has released iOS 15.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and also iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 for the iPad, so far the software has been made available to developers.

The new iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 and iOS 15.3 beta 2 software are also expected to be made available to members of Apple’s public beta testing program sometime soon.

As yet there do not appear to be any major new features in the latest betas of Apple’s iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3.

The software appears to come with a number of performance improvements and also some bug fixes as well. Apple also just released iOS 15.2.1 which comes with some security fixes for some vulnerabilities.

This is the first update since Apple released the iOS 15.2 updates back in December, this update brought a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This included the Apple Music Voice Plan, updated to Privacy, the camera, messages, Siri and search, and also the new Digital Legacy feature for the Apple ID.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the new iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates will be released, we are expecting them to be made available sometime next month, as soon as we get some details on a release date we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals