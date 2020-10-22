iOS 14.2 Beta 4 vs iOS 14.1 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 14.1 and also released a new beta of iOS 14.2 and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.2 Beta 4 vs iOS 14.1.

In the video below iOS 14.2 Beta 4 is run side by side with iOS 14.1 on a number of devices, the iPhone SE is up first, then the iPhone 6S at 06:26, the iPhone 7 at 12:41, the iPhone 8 at 18:39 and the iPhone XR at 24:25.

As we can see from the video the iPhone SE running iOS 14.1 booted up slightly quicker, there did not appear to be any speed improvements in the apps.

With the iPhone 6S the device running the current iOS 14.1 software was the first to boot up, there were no improvements in the app speeds.

The iPhone 7 running the current iOS 14.1 software also booted up first, things were the same with the range of apps with no speed changes.

Out of the two iPhone 8 handsets the device running the iOS 14.1 software was also the first to boot, also there were no speed improvements on the apps.

In the final test of the iPhone XR, the handset running the current iOS 14.1 software booted up first, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

So it looks like the new iOS 14.2 software will not bring any speed improvements to the iPhone in its ccurrent state, this may change by the time the final version is released. We are expecting Apple to release the software some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

