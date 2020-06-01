iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 follow up (Video)

Apple’s iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 have been available for about 10 days, we have already seen this new version of iOS in a couple of videos.

Now we have another video from Zollotech which gives us another look at the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS, let see how the OS is performing.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in iOS 13.5, one of the major new features is Apple’s new contact tracing Exposure Notification API, for COVID-19.

There are also a range of bug fixes and performance updates in this version of iOS and iPadOS. As we can see from the video there are still some minor bugs in the latest version.

The new iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are available to download as an over the air update, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

