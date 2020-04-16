iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 speed test (Video)

Apple just released the second beta of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 and now we get to see how the new iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 performs in a speed test.

In the video below the new iOS 13, the iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 is tested out on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone XR.

As we can see from this new video there are no major speed improvements in this new beta of iOS 13.4.5, in either the boot up times or with the range of apps. Some devices did boot up slightly faster than the current release.

As this is only the second beta of the software this may change by the time the final version of iOS 13.4.5 is released, we are expecting this to happen some time next month. As soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

