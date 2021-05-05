iOS 12.5.3 speed and battery test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 12.5.3 for older devices, the update fixes a range of security issues in iOS for older devices.

The update was released for the Phone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch 6th gen.

Now we have a speed test video and also a battery test for some of the older devices running the new iOS 12.5.3 update, lets find out if there are any changes.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any speed improvements with this software update for older devices.

With regards to the battery life test there does not appear to be any major improvement in battery life in this new update.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals