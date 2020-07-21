iOS 12.4.8 Battery Life and Speed Test (Video)

Last week Apple release iOS 12.4.8 for older devices that are not supported by iOS 13, this is devices like the iPhone 6 and older and now we have a battery life and speed test video of the OS.

In the video below from iAppleBytes we get to find out if there are any battery life improvements and also speed improvements in this update for older devices. The tests are run on the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6, lets find out of there are any improvements.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there do not appear to be any speed improvements in the boot up times and also in the various apps.

The battery life was tested on the iPhone 6 and the battery lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes on iOS 12.4.7 and 2 hours and 21 minutes on iOS 12.4.8.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals