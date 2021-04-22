ION Titanium pocket flashlight offers 650 lumens, 7 modes and more

ION is a small yet rugged pocket flashlight constructed from Aluminium or Titanium and is equipped with a built-in ternary battery and is capable of producing a 650 lumen output, and features seven lighting modes with an 85m throw. Once flat the flashlight battery can be recharged using the integrated USB Type-C port and the flashlight features a side button switch for one-handed operation and lets you swap between moonlight, low, medium, and high illumination on the fly for optimal clarity.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ION campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ION pocket flashlight project view the promotional video below.

“Inspired by the sold out ZEROHOUR IGNITE flashlight from 2016, we wanted to create a new flashlight that was smaller, brighter, easier to operate, and pairs up perfectly with our KLIP: Titanium Suspension Key Hook & Knife. Designed with multiple lighting modes, a high-powered CREE emitter, and a titanium body, ION is one of the most versatile and durable pocket flashlights we have ever designed. Whether you’re hiking, camping, backpacking, and just about every adventure in between, ION is going to make the perfect pocket companion.”

“When it comes to working, traveling, or simply walking around in the dark you want to be able to see the world around you more clearly and to keep yourself safer. And lugging around a big, heavy flashlight isn’t always easy or convenient, especially when space is a commodity.”

“ION’s is a compact, super bright flashlight with 650 lumens of power provides ultra-clarity in low light or complete darkness and is small enough to fit in your pocket or on a keychain.”

The ION pocket flashlight is available in either matte black aluminum and stonewashed titanium.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the pocket flashlight, jump over to the official ION crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

