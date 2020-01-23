iOgrapher tablet photography and video rig

Tablet photographers and videographers may be interested in a new photography rig specifically designed for iPads and tablets by the development team at iOgrapher. The iOgrapher Pro rig has been created to allow photographers to easily attach lights, lenses, microphones and tripods to your tablet allowing you to push your creativity to its limits. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the iOgrapher Pro which is now available to back by Indiegogo from just $49 or £38. If the project progresses smoothly worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Since we first launched our iOgrapher Cases for iPad and tablet devices over 5 years ago, coaches, parents, teachers, and filmmakers have all RAVED about them. But we knew we could do better… iOgrapher PRO rig is the cumulation of years of design and testing. It’s sturdy, durable, flexible in all the ways that count, and soon will be an indispensable part of your mobile video kit. Designed for beginners and professionals, this is so much more than a “one size fits all” tablet case — it’s our BEST iOgrapher rig yet! “

“With 4 cold shoes on top of the iOgrapher PRO rig and 2 screw mounts on either handle, you can fully KIT OUT your tablet for mobile video success with shotgun mics, lights, and more! No matter the brand of the large tablet — the iOgrapher PRO rig will fit! And what’s even better, you can keep your protective case on as well. Your tablet will sit comfortably secure as you shoot your footage.”

Features and specifications of the iOgrapher Pro include :

– Fully Adjustable for LARGE Tablets (iPad, Android, Surface, Chromebook)

– 4 Available ‘Shoes’ for Attaching Filming Accessories on Top

– ¼ 20” Screw Mount on the Bottom for Attaching to Tripods

– 2 Additional ¼ 20” Screw Mounts on Handles for MORE Accessories

– Can Hold Tablets WITH Protective Cases Still On

– Made in California, USA

– Weight is 1 pound 10 ounces

– Minimum Fit 9 x 6.92 X .79 Maximum Fit 13.69 X 10.12 X .79

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals