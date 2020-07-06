Intrepid cooperative, strategic, asymmetric board game of survival

Uproarious Games has successfully returned to Kickstarter and raised more than $190,000 thanks to over 3,500 backers for its new space game, Intrepid. The teams latest creation is a tabletop boardgame offering a co-operative, strategic survival boardgame taking place inside the International Space Station. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique game which comes with an expansion pack for free. Early bird pledges are available from $60 or roughly £49 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2021.

“Intrepid is our fourth game on Kickstarter. Through past campaigns, we have shipped thousands of games to happy and satisfied backers, and have developed a reputation for taking care of our backer community. We are active and involved, and work to keep you in the loop throughout the journey. We are building this game together. And even more importantly, we listen to our backer’s feedback. If you have any ideas, questions, or concerns, contact us directly and we will respond as quickly as possible.”

“We are working with our established partners for printing, freight and distribution. We have worked with these companies for years, including through the current COVID-19 pandemic, as we prepare to fulfill our most recent campaign, The Grand Carnival. While we can’t guarantee what the future will bring, our partners have demonstrated their ability to perform even under strenuous times. We have fulfillment partners in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia, allowing us to ship games all across the world quickly and efficiently.”

Source : Kickstarter

