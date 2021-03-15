NetSoMmakes it easier to create Internet of Things applications

NetSoM is a new open source project that will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website providing an “OpenWrt-driven System on Module (SoM) cores”. Lowering the barrier to entry for Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, audio, video, and IoT applications, say its creators. The team responsible for creating NetSoM will also be publishing a variety of useful NetSoM applications for users to enjoy including an audio-streaming (SIP telephony) application using the WM8960 codec, a Video-streaming (RTSP/MPEGTS) application using the OV5640 camera module, an Alexa-style voice-recognition application, a UDP-to-CAN forwarding application, a LoRaWAN gateway application and SoM Interfaces.

“NetSoM is a family of open source, OpenWrt-driven System on Module (SoM) cores and the dev boards that host them. Combined with our library of sample code, these boards allow developers to go from zero to mass production in record time. We are making the NetSoM-W-2E available through this crowdfunding campaign. With support for Wi-Fi connectivity and two Ethernet phy ICs, it comes soldered to a dev board with two RJ-45 Ethernet ports. NetSoM is currently in production as an industrial LoRaWAN gateway solution, but it has broad applicability to sectors as diverse as home automation, automotive networking, audiovisual data processing, and smart cities.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But in the meantime you can jump over to the official product page on Crowd Supply to register your details to be notified when updates are made to the project.

Source : Crowd Supply

