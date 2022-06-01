Intel Rialto Bridge Accelerated AI and HPC processor introduced

Intel has this week introduced its new next-generation AI and HPC datacentre GPU in the form of the Intel Rialto Bridge. The new chip was unveiled at the International Supercomputing Conference 2022. The Intel Rialto Bridge uses the same architecture as the Intel data center GPU Ponte Vecchio and combining enhanced tiles with Intel’s next process node, Rialto Bridge will offer up to 160 Xe cores, more FLOPs, more I/O bandwidth and higher TDP limits for significantly increased density, performance and efficiency.

Intel Rialto Bridge

“As we embark on the exascale era and sprint towards zettascale, the technology industry’s contribution to global carbon emissions is also growing. It has been estimated that by 2030, between 3% and 7%1 of global energy production will be consumed by data centers, with computing infrastructure being a top driver of new electricity use,” said Jeff McVeigh, vice president and general manager of the Super Compute Group at Intel Corporation.”

“The Intel Xeon processor code-named Sapphire Rapids with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a great example of how we are leveraging advanced packaging technologies and silicon innovations to bring substantial performance, bandwidth and power-saving improvements for HPC. With up to 64 gigabytes of high-bandwidth HBM2E memory in the package and accelerators integrated into the CPU, we’re able to unleash memory bandwidth-bound workloads while delivering significant performance improvements across key HPC use cases. When comparing 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to the upcoming Sapphire Rapids HBM processors, we are seeing two- to three-times performance increases across weather research, energy, manufacturing and physics workloads. At the keynote, Ansys CTO Prith Banerjee also shows that Sapphire Rapids HBM delivers up to 2x performance increase on real-world workloads from Ansys Fluent and ParSeNet.”

“This year, Intel committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in our global operations by 2040 and to develop more sustainable technology solutions. Keeping up with the insatiable demands for computing while creating a sustainable future is one of the biggest challenges for high performance computing (HPC). While daunting, it is achievable if we address every part of the HPC compute stack – silicon, software, and systems.”

Source : Intel

