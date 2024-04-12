BIOSTAR Intel Arc A750 OC Graphics Card

Are you ready to take your gaming and creative projects to the next level? Look no further than the Intel Arc A750 OC Graphics Card by BIOSTAR. This powerhouse GPU is designed to keep up with your most demanding tasks, whether you’re immersed in the latest AAA titles or rendering complex 3D models.

With 28 Xe-Cores and a blistering graphics clock speed of 2200 MHz, the Intel Arc A750 OC Graphics Card delivers unparalleled performance. Imagine seamless gameplay with stunning visuals, as the 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and 256-bit memory interface work in tandem to provide lightning-fast data processing. You’ll be able to push your system to its limits without compromising on speed or efficiency.

Intel Arc A750 OC Graphics Card

But the Intel Arc A750 OC isn’t just about raw power; it’s also about smart power management. With a total board power of 225 W, this GPU strikes the perfect balance between performance and energy consumption. You can enjoy extended gaming sessions or work on resource-intensive projects without worrying about your system overheating or consuming excessive power.

While the Intel Arc A750 OC Graphics Card is a dream come true for gamers and content creators, its capabilities extend far beyond these domains. The robust performance makes it suitable for AI computing, virtual reality applications, and high-resolution video editing. Imagine exploring new worlds in VR with breathtaking clarity or training complex AI models with ease.

The advanced features like Digital PWM and Dr. MOS technology also contribute to the GPU’s durability and reliability. You can trust that your investment in the Intel Arc A750 OC will stand the test of time, providing you with years of exceptional performance across various computing tasks.

Specifications

28 Xe-Cores

Graphics Clock Speed: 2200 MHz

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6

Memory Speed: 16 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Board Power (TBP): 225 W

System Interface: PCIe 4.0 x16

Cooling: Dual-fan design with Calm Technology

Output Ports: 3x DisplayPort 2.0, 1x HDMI 2.0

Maximum Resolution Support: 7680×4320@60 Hz

Recommended PSU: 650 W

Advanced Features: Digital PWM, Dr. MOS technology, Iron Protection, Best Thermal Conductivity



