Intel 12th Gen Core i9 12900KS processor launches April 5th 2022

Intel has this month launched its new 12th Gen Core i9 12900KS processor equipping the new hardware with up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, Intel Adaptive Boost Technology, as well as 16 cores consisting of 8 x P-cores and 8 x E-cores, 24 threads, 150 W processor base power, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache, and PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support.

Other features include support for up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s and a chipset compatible with existing Z690 motherboards. It will be interesting to see how they perform next to Apple’s latest M1 Ultra processors which have taken the world by storm providing unparalleled performance in a small compact desktop form factor.

Intel says there special edition processor will be available from April 5, 2022 with prices starting from $739 and will be available from OEM partners worldwide.

Intel Core i9 12900KS processor

“Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance,” Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & E-sports Segment at Intel.”

Source : Intel

