SL645 analog instant camera with interchangeable lenses



Photographers looking for an analog instant camera may be interested in the new interchangeable lens SLR that is now available to back via Kickstarter. The SL645 features a new metal camera body design which is compatible with vintage camera lenses. The SL645 is a passive EF mount camera, fully compatible with EF lens, and various vintage lenses of M42, Nikon F, PK, CY and medium format mount although an adapter will be required.

The SL645 instant camera has been specifically designed to work just like a traditional SLR analog camera. You can either enjoy full manual control or just rely on the integrated light meter for a quick shot. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $430 or £365 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With your help, our two camera projects NONS SL42 and SL660 were brought to life. In the past two years, SL42 and SL660 have received love and support from all around the world. We are so grateful and will keep on doing what we’ve been doing since the very beginning — to bring diversity & excitement into the instant film world. Now we’re proud to introduce our newest addition to the NONS Camera family – NONS SL645.”

SL645 instant camera

If the SL645 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the SL645 instant camera project play the promotional video below.

“SL645 has a built-in optical system, which includes three multi-coating optical glasses, extending the image field of full frame lenses to a medium format size of 6X4.5. The vignetting control of SL645 is much better than SL42 and SL660. With shutter speed control, aperture control, bulb mode, multiple exposure, hot shoe for external flash (flash sync to 1/250; more about compatibility), SL645 allows you to create unrestrictedly.”

“The camera is powered by a durable Panasonic 18500 type Li-ion rechargeable battery, which lasts for over 100 shots on one single charge. And it could be easily replaced with a screwdriver. No worry about the battery’s durability.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the instant camera, jump over to the official SL645 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





